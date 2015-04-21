UPDATE: Predawn crash kills one

UPDATE:

Illinois State Police are now identifying the man killed this morning on Illinois Route 17.

Andrew Wayne Mueller, 42, of Alton, was driving his Chevy southbound on the wrong side of the road when he hit an oncoming truck head on, police said in an updated press release this afternoon.

The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old man from Berwyn, was uninjured.

The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m where the state highway curves north towards Momence at 500 N. Road in an area commonly known as Kinney's Corner. It closed the highway for about three hours.

Momence Fire Protection District Chief Monty Buchanan said Illinois State Police closed the highway to complete a crash investigation, which is ongoing. The driver of the car was the only passenger in the vehicle. The truck driver was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, but was uninjured.

"We've had quite a few crashes on that curve," Buchanan said. "It's a busy highway."