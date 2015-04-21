Beatles part of latest KVSO concert

The Beatles were part of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's concert on Sunday at Olivet Nazarene University — in an event which spanned the globe.

It was clearly a performance with international flair as the work of Russian composer Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev and visiting Cuban pianist Orlay Alonso joined in performing both classical masterpieces and the popular music of the Fab Four.

KVSO welcomed Alonso, the winner of KVSO's 39th Young Artists Piano Concerto competition. Alonso, 33, is a student at Ohio State University and a Cuban native.

Prokofiev is famous for his ballets and his Symphony No. 5, which he wrote in the Soviet Russia in 1944. KVSO celebrated the piece naming the performance "Russia — Back in the USSR," and performing that Beatles song.