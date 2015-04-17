BTPD Daddy Daughter Dance

The Bourbonnais Township Park District's annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held on Friday, April 24, from 7-9 p.m. at the Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley. Cost: residents $12/nonresidents $14.

This is the night for your little princess to get all dressed up and take dad to a dance just for them. This special evening has it all including dancing, refreshments, and a professional photographer to commemorate the evening.

More info on btpd.org, and call to register at 815-933-9905.