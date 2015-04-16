Iroquois County sheriff offers scholarships

Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen recently announced the Iroquois County Sheriff's Golf Outing will award three scholarships for the 2015-16 academic year.

Interested students may pick up an application at the Iroquois County Sheriff's office, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka, or download an application at <a href="http://www.co.iroquois.il.us/2015/04/03/iroquois-county-sheriffs-police-scholarship/" target="_blank">www.co.iroquois.il.us</a>. Applications must be received or postmarked by May 15, and delivered to Hagen at the sheriff's office.

The scholarships are awarded to Iroquois County students to pay for tuition, books and fees.

Applicants must attend a college or university in Illinois, be a permanent resident of Iroquois County and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student.

The golf outing is sponsored by the sheriff's office and Iroquois County business community.