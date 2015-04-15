Community Calendar: April 15, 2015

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

<strong>The Book Tuber</strong>, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Tiernan Bertrand-Essington will be talking with visitors about the YouTube channel he started in 2011, called TheBooTuber. He has posted a variety of videos including book reviews, sketch/discussion hybrids and short films.

<strong>Bourbonnais Kindergarten Registration</strong> for those children age 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2015 is 2-7 p.m. at Bourbonnais Elementary School District Admin. Office, 281 W. John Casey Road. Bring child's certified birth certificate, parents photo ID, proof of residency. 815-929-5300 or 929-4600 or besd53.org

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

<strong>Second Chance Prom</strong>, Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive. 815-802-8919. 7-11 p.m. DJ, dancing, food and drink included in ticket price, $15 single, $20 couple. Tickets available at KCC main reception desk or in room L376 (ask for Jo). This event is for people who missed their prom or felt discriminated against or outcast from attending their high school prom. Now is the chance for those age 18 and older to attend a bully-free, all-inclusive prom. IDs will be checked at the door. LGBTQ friendly event.

<strong>Feed's One-Year Anniversary Celebration</strong>, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 7 p.m. Art, music, food and drinks, exhibits, drinks and our annual silent art auction.

<strong>Piano with Patrick</strong>, Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50 Bourbonnais. 815-422-5091 At 6 p.m. Patrick plays piano every Friday at the art center.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

<strong>Cardinal 5K Walk/Run</strong>, St. Anne Community High School, 650 W. Guertin St., St. Anne. 815-427-8141, $25, race benefits the high school's soccer and volleyball teams. Registration 8 a.m., race at 9:30 a.m. Awards follow at about 10:45 a.m. Several awards given.

<strong>David Crowder and the Neon Steeple Tour</strong> with contemporary Christian singer-songwriters Tim Timmons and Dan Bremnes, sponsored in part by Shine.FM. Tickets $15 to $40. Centennial Chapel on Olivet's campus, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais., 815-939-5330. 7 p.m. itickets.com, shine@olivet.edu, chicago.shine.fm. Two-time Grammy-nominated artist David Crowder has nine Gospel Music Association Dove Awards for excellence in gospel music.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

<strong>KVSO concert,</strong> Centennial Chapel on Olivet's campus, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. 815-214-9555. 4 p.m. The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra features the winner of the 39th Young Artists Piano Concerto Competition winner, Orlay Alonso, in concert performing Manuel de Falla's Nights in the Gardens of Spain. The orchestra will perform Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony #5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100. $20 at the door or online at kvso.org. children/students $5.

<strong>Papineau Fire Protection District Pancake Breakfast</strong>, 7 a.m.-noon at firehouse. Adults $8, children $6. All you can eat.

<strong>125th Anniversary Celebration of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley,</strong> 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N. Cleveland Ave., Bradley, will celebrate 125 years of ministry in Bradley. Bradleywesley.org, 815-939-4999 or donnapangle206@yahoo.com

<strong>MONDAY</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Autism Parent Trainings</strong>, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6:30 p.m. Parent Trainings by Little Friends.

<strong>Grief Support Group</strong>, Join us for an opportunity to share in your grieving and support others along the journey. The group meets weekly on Mondays through April 27, from 3-4:30 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss is welcome to attend. This group is free of charge and meets at VITAS Healthcare, 525 E. North St., Suite C, Bradley. For questions or to RSVP call: 815-935-6865.

<strong>Monical's Day to benefit the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary Post 2857</strong> in Kankakee, at Monical's Pizza at 1155 W. Court St., Kankakee. 815-935-1428. 11 a.m. start until the restaurant closes. Bring a flier printed from monicalspizza.com and 20 percent will go to the auxiliary.

<strong>TUESDAY</strong>

<strong>KAHRMA April Meeting</strong>, Olivet Nazarene University Weber Leadership Center, One University Ave, Bourbonnais. 815-937-5092. 11:30 a.m $15 mbr/$17 guest. Employment Law Update Kelly Hayden, JD, Chief Legal Counsel, Management Association Trying to keep up with the plethora of new court decisions and regulations? Don't let the bevy of changes in employment law get you down. From the ADA to the FMLA to the EEOC and more, Kelly Hayden dissects the changes and court/government guidance that impact employers. Hear how the courts have interpreted, or are expected to interpret the law and what this means to your organization.

<strong>Drive 4 UR School</strong>, Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St. 815-933-0740. Test drive fundraiser for Kankakee High School's Booster/PTO Club. Court Street Ford will donate up to $6,000 ($20 per test drive) to the school during this one-day event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 21 in the school's back parking lot. It is free for licensed drivers to come out and take a test drive.

<strong>Kankakee Area Jaycees meeting</strong>, Beef O' Brady's Family Sports Restaurant, 547 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. 815-791-1364. Monthly meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., social time at 7 p.m. The Jaycees are an internationally-renowned leadership and management training organization geared toward equipping young adults to produce positive change. Open to the public.

<strong>Home Energy Savings</strong>, Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave. 7 p.m. Presented by the University of Illinois Extension. Program covers tricks and tips to help make your home more energy efficient and includes how to find energy-efficient products. RSVP requested by calling 815-932-6245.

<strong>Film Screening: "The Hunting Ground,"</strong> Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6 p.m. "The Hunting Ground" is a startling expose of sexual assault on U.S. campuses, institutional cover-ups and the brutal social toll on victims and their families. Weaving together footage and first person testimonies the film follows survivors as they pursue their education while fighting for justice — despite harsh retaliation, harassment and push back at every level. This event is sponsored by Feed Arts and Cultural Center, KC-CASA and the Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

<strong>The Family Project at Peoples Church</strong>, 6644 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, 815-468-1900. 7:15 p.m. (PCKids and PCTots also available) Why do families work? Because god himself designed them. Thriving families lead to thriving communities, and thriving communities transform the world. This is a 12-session project.

<strong>WEDNESDAY-APRIL 23</strong>

<strong>Kindergarten pre-registration,</strong> Donovan Elementary will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 815-486-7321. Kindergartners must be age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2015. Bring child's certified birth certificate, social security number, parents photo ID and proof of residency.

<strong>APRIL 23</strong>

<strong>Book Discussion</strong>, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 7 p.m. Soul Collections is a monthly book discussion group focusing on African-American authors and themes. April's book selection is "Joy" by Victoria Christopher Murray.

<strong>APRIL 24</strong>

<strong>Piano with Patrick,</strong> Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50 Bourbonnais. 815-422-5091 At 6 p.m. Patrick plays piano every Friday at the art center.

<strong>Made in Kankakee Film Challenge,</strong> Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. The Made in Kankakee 48 Hour Film Challenge is back! Will you accept the challenge to write, shoot, edit and score a short film in only 48 hours all on your mobile device? Get up to date on the rules and sign up your team at Feed on Friday at 6 p.m.

<strong>Registration deadline for KCCSI's Club Boomers trip</strong> to take place on May 18 to the East Chicago Casino, the Majestic. The $28 per person fee includes round-trip charter bus, buffet, and player points. Bus leaves Ultra Foods at 8:15 a.m. sharp, 815-933-7883, ext. 222.

<strong>APRIL 25</strong>

<strong>Bridal Expo and Fashion Show</strong>, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Free event. Many vendors present.

<strong>World Tai Chi Day</strong>, Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. 815-939-1311. 9 a.m. World Tai Chi & Qigong Day is the last Saturday in April each year. Tens of thousands of people in more than 70 countries come together to provide the worked a healing image of our planet and our people. The goal of World Tai Chi and Qigong Day is to educate the world about health benefits of tai chi, ch'uan, and qigong, and to inform about the increasing use of these ancient traditional Chinese medicine modalities today.

<strong>BBCHS Orchestra Metal Recycling</strong>, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley. 815-953-8081. The orchestra is having a metal recycling day to fund scholarships and refurbish instruments. Donate items 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the east parking lot at the school. Questions call 815-953-8081.

<strong>Cobb Park Clean Up</strong>, Cobb Park, Kankakee. 815-351-6103. 8:30 a.m. Please bring your own tools: rakes, shovels, gloves, trowel, hoe, weeding fork, hedge trimmers, spade, knee pads, tree pruner etc. Food, beverages and t-shirt will be provided. KVPD will receive $10 per volunteer to put toward other park beautification projects.

<strong>Chicken and Dumpling Dinner</strong>, St. John United Church of Christ, Beecher, will be hosting a Chicken and Dumpling Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Beecher Amvet Hall, 532 Gould St., Beecher. 708-738-9685. Dinner includes homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, biscuit/corn muffin, salad, beverage and dessert. Prices are adults: $8, child 12 and younger: $4. Profits to Benefit St. Luke/St. John Food Pantry and Hoyleton.

<strong>Marriage Inc. presents Black Marriage Day</strong> weekend celebration, Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. 815-939-5385. 2 p.m. Workshop: $45 per person; no tickets sold at the door. Marriage Inc. presents Black Marriage Day weekend celebration. Theme: Respect the Ring: Join the Celebration! Saturday, April 25: Interactive Marriage Workshop featuring Bishop J. Drew Sheard and Lady Karen Clark-Sheard 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:15 p.m.) Sunday, April 26: Community Worship Service featuring Dr. James Hudson, keynote speaker 6 p.m. Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 650 Fairview Ave., Bradley. No admission charge for worship service; freewill offering received For tickets or more information: info@marriageinc.org or http://www.marriageinc.org/bmd

<strong>APRIL 27</strong>

<strong>Grief Support Group</strong>, Join us for an opportunity to share in your grieving and support others along the journey. The group meets weekly on Mondays April 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. Anyone who has experienced a loss is welcome to attend. This group is free of charge and meets at VITAS Healthcare, 525 E. North St., Suite C, Bradley. For questions or to RSVP call: 815-935-6865.

<strong>APRIL 28</strong>

<strong>Family Art Night</strong> at the Limestone Library, Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6 p.m. Tired of "boring old crayons?" Artists from Feed Arts Center will show you some exciting techniques and projects using crayons to help rekindle your interest in these classic art-making tools. We will have hands-on projects, lots of inspiration and instruction and a few surprises. Bring the whole family! Reserve your spot by calling the library at 815-939-1696.

<strong>NAMI Kankakee</strong>, Riverside Meeting Room A, 375 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 815-935-8886 or 815-348-4401, 6 p.m. NAMI Kankakee is a community support group for those personally managing mental illness or family members/friends who are coping. Group meets monthly (fourth Tuesday) at Riverside Meeting Room A, across from the cafeteria.

<strong>APRIL 29</strong>

<strong>6th annual Pork Chop Dinner</strong>, Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Grilled pork chop dinners ($9) served from 4-7 p.m. Hot dog dinners ($5) also available. Tickets available at the door or from the church office. Call 815-933-4408 for more information. Carry-outs available.

<strong>APRIL 30</strong>

<strong>Spring Revival,</strong> Rehoboth Apostolic Worship Center-Kankakee, and Pastor Yolanda M. Hunt are hosting our first Spring Revival at the new KVPD RecCenter, located at 150 N. Indiana Ave. Kankakee. Worship service will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 815-603-4751.

<strong>Made in Kankakee Film Screenings</strong>, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. 815-496-0278. 6 p.m. Local filmmakers were challenged to make short, films based on randomly assigned genres, props, characters and lines of text. They had two days to write, cast, film and edit 10 minute (or less) movies. After judging, the films will be screened for the public at the Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>MAY 2</strong>

<strong>KCC Rainbow Run 2015</strong>, a fun and colorful 5K on the grounds of Kankakee Community College, 9 a.m. start. Participants doused from head to toe in different colored powder at each kilometer. The finish line includes a rainbow rally where colors will explode over the entire crowd. Walk, jog or run, all ages are welcome in this untimed race. For more information, jdaly@kcc.edu or 815-802-8919.