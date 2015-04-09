Progress Awards offer short course in innovation

Community leaders — representing enterprises as diverse as hydroponic farming, a lesson plan that led to an appearance on national TV, automotive specialty parts, social services with a high-tech twist, and cutting edge health care — went to school Wednesday night at Kankakee's Majestic Theatre.

They each represented the spirit of innovation as winners of The Daily Journal's 2015 Progress Awards. And, while their achievements showed that spirit in practice, retired Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University faculty member Stephen Burnett offered an insightful presentation that put innovation into a global perspective.

He made it clear that: "Innovation drives growth, and drives profitability." He offered examples of former industry giants that failed to embrace innovation. And then he watched a parade of award recipients who provided the evidence for the arguments he made.

Burnett included some humor in his discussion of "adjacent" and "disruptive" innovations, innovation "radar," the value of new "platforms," and other concepts learned in his 33-year career in the classroom. And the recipients added some levity of their own.

Lyle Menke, of Bradley's Peddinghaus facility, noted that he was pleased to have the company's introductory video shown as part of his segment. "I appreciate it because so many people ask me: 'What the heck do you guys do?'" he said.

"The answer is that we make the machines that make all sorts of other things," Menke continued. "We make some of the machines they're using to build the new bleachers at Wrigley Field.

"But we had nothing to do with the toilets," he quickly noted, in reference to the Chicago Cubs' opening night plumbing problems.

George Navarro, the director of sales at LN Engineering in Momence, noted that he moved from California to help his son Charles' enterprise. "I quickly found out you can get a lot of house for your money, but you also get a lot of winter. I wasn't ready for that."

Snow and cold aside, the elder Navarro, who came to the U.S. from Cuba as a 12-year-old, is thrilled to now be a part of Kankakee County. "Since my son was a little boy, he dreamed about working on cars. And this is a place where his dreams could come true."

Along with the humor, there was an emphasis on family. The owners of the BrickStone Brewery in Bourbonnais made a point of thanking the older generation of the Giannakopoulos and Vasilakis families for trusting in their growing venture. Tim Yohnka, of New Day Hydroponics in Momence, noted his appreciation to parents and grandparents.

The evening also made room for unscripted sentiment. Dr. Patrick McGinnis, of Presence St. Mary's Hospital Cancer Care Center, noted in his acceptance: "I come down here from Chicago. And I have to tell you I love this place. I know more about corn and beans than I ever thought I would, but I love it."

And Cassie Brown of the Riverside Cardiac Cath Suite added a note of confidence: "You can feel safe [about your health care] here. We built with the future in mind."