Incumbents welcome newcomer, Angela Shea, to Kankakee school board

A newcomer to the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education earned the most votes in a race which unseated one incumbent.

Angela Shea, in her first run for office, garnered 1,776 votes, unseating incumbent Dana Washington, who received 1,326, and had a better showing than two incumbents who won re-election, including Barbara Wells, the current board president, with 1,613, and Karen Johnston-Gentry, with 1,757.

The winners were elected to four-year terms on the seven-member board. Both Wells and Johnston-Gentry are welcoming Shea to her first term.

“She’s smart, she’s funny and has a lot of intelligence. That’s what we need on the board,” said Wells, who was re-elected to her third term. “She’s going to bring a different perspective.”

Shea spent years attending school board meetings and finally decided to run.

“Our district is headed in a really good direction and I want to keep us on that track, but also keep our minds on all our students,” Shea said. “I’m looking forward to adding my perspective to their experience. I think it will be a good thing.”

Johnston-Gentry, who served previously as president, won re-election to her third term. Improving academic achievement at Kankakee High School and the perception of the district overall are among her top goals. They are goals both Wells and Shea said they share.

“Having a positive attitude about the school district is important to the success of the school district,” Johnston-Gentry said. “I think we will be a great team.”