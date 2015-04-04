Expect delays on U.S. Route 45/52 as construction begins

Construction workers pick up where they left off on U.S. Route 45/52 last fall.

Bourbonnais drivers can expect road construction and partial closures starting Monday as workers start road repairs. The repairs will encompass a two-mile stretch from Armour Road to St. George Road.

The construction will last about eight weeks. But this all depends on the weather, said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.

The $1.3 million project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation and will be completed by Gallagher Construction.

"I'm not 100 percent sure when the state repaved it last," Mayor Schore said. "Obviously, it has been in need of repair for the last three to four years.

"This project was originally scheduled for last fall but was delayed because of the late fall flooding," Schore said.

The poor condition of this section of Route 45/52 has caused issues with plowing this last snow season.

"It's been a lot rougher than in the past because the road has been deteriorating over the years," Public Works Director Mike Chamness said.

"The road is so bad mainly because it has not been overlaid in about 12 to 14 years," Chamness said. "The amount of traffic that goes over that area is just unbelievable."