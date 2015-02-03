Rauner's 'right-to-work' proposal stirs debate

Gov. Bruce Rauner is expected to further explain the revisions he wants to make in the state's labor laws on Wednesday during his State of the State speech in Springfield.

Last week, Rauner took aim at unions by stating one of his top priorities is passing legislation to create "right-to-work zones."

Rauner envisions these "zones" to be set up in economically depressed areas sanctioned by the state where local officials could decide whether union participation and fees would be voluntary for local workers.

The new Republican governor clarified he wasn't pushing for a statewide law like GOP-backed statutes opposed by Democrats in other state, but he insisted some communities in union-friendly Illinois could benefit from the flexibility to attract new businesses.

Currently in Illinois, employees of a unionized workplace must pay money to a union as a condition of keeping their jobs because the state does not have a right-to-work law. This means such professions as teachers and state government employees must join and pay money to a union whether they want to or not.

"The states that are already growing don't force unionization into their economy," Rauner told an audience at Richland Community College in Decatur — a city he claimed could benefit from such a plan.

"I'm not advocating Illinois becoming a right-to-work state, but I do advocate (for) local governments being allowed to decide whether they're right-to-work zones," he said.

Labor issues were prominent in Rauner's campaign for election last fall in a state where the Legislature has long been controlled by Democrats. Unions worked against Rauner throughout the campaign, after a primary race in which he made opposing "government union bosses" an ongoing theme.

Michigan and Indiana are among states with right-to-work laws, which guarantee that workers won't be required to pay union dues on union-contract jobs. Supporters argue that states are at a competitive disadvantage in attracting business until they can guarantee that workers won't have to pay union dues if they don't want to.

Rauner has previously said right-to-work zones could include designating areas where businesses face fewer tax and regulatory burdens.

There are many who disagree with Rauner on the issue. Democrats and unions say such a plan would hurt Illinois workers.

"Making Illinois a right-to-work state in any form is a terrible idea," Michael Carrigan, president of the AFL-CIO Illinois, said in a statement. Carrigan said responsible job creation in Illinois and across the U.S. "is the key to rebuilding our economy, not selling out working families to the lowest bidder."

"I think unions have done a pretty good job, and I don't think we need to be a scapegoat for the state's problems," said Sean Gallagher, a Richland English professor and member of the community college's employee union.

State Rep. Frank Mautino, D-Spring Valley, agrees.

"I do not support right-to work laws," Mautino said. He pointed to several national economic studies that claim right-to-work legislation does not lead to job growth and higher pay for workers.

Some studies — such as a recently released report by the Higgins Labor Studies Program at the University of Notre Dame — have claimed evidence that "right-to-work" laws have not boosted employment or wages in states that have adopted them.

Mautino said there’s really been no evidence in any other state where there’s right-to-work that demonstrates that right-to-work is beneficial to workers.

Steve Conrad, president of the Building Trades Council in Ottawa, told The Times on Monday he wondered, "If union labor is under 10 percent of the U.S. workforce, why would Rauner even concern himself with us? I would like to hear the governor's explanation of how right-to-work zones would help the average worker."

Conrad said, "I need more details from him on why he thinks these zones are good for our economy. Right-to-work legislation is just wrong for this state."

Rocky Raikes, La Salle County Democratic Committee Chairman and retired Laborers Local Union 393 officer from Marseilles, said, "This is not a good idea. The state needs quality, good-paying jobs to support and grow the state's economy. Such zones will not do anything good for workers or anyone else living in the state. Many knowledgeable people oppose such right-to-work legislation."

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said it was too premature to back Rauner's right-to-work proposal without learning more details about the actual legislation.

"It would be a tough bill to pass," she admitted. "I'm waiting to see if the governor gives more details (on the proposal) in his state of the state speech Wednesday." Rezin said she believes Rauner's reasoning is that such right-to-work legislation would make Illinois more competitive with other states.

Bucking the union and Democratic viewpoints, a new analysis by the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute finds Illinois could see an economic boom if the state implements a right-to-work law.

However, Institute officials, citing contradictory studies, maintain in states or communities with right-to-work laws, employees would have the power to choose whether they want to belong to a union and whether they want to pay money to a union.

The Illinois Policy Institute reviewed data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, and found that states with right-to-work laws have an economic advantage. The analysis of federal data found that states with right-to-work laws have:

<ul> <li>Higher employment growth than states without right-to-work laws, including the state of Illinois.</li> <li>Higher wage growth than states without right-to-work laws, including the state of Illinois.</li> <li>Higher gross domestic product growth than in states without right-to-work laws, including Illinois.</li> </ul>

“No one should be forced to pay money to a union just to keep their job,” said John Tillman, CEO of the Illinois Policy Institute.

“Just because you want to be a teacher or serve in state government doesn’t mean you should be forced to fill the coffers of powerful government unions. Not only is implementing a right-to-work law the moral thing to do, it’s also economically smart. People living in states with right-to-work laws make more money. These states have higher GDP growth and wages grow faster."

"Passing a right-to-work law is a critical part of turning around Illinois’ suffering economy.” concluded Tillman.

