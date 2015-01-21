Limestone's first mayor passes away

Nelda Mitsdarffer had a vision to fulfill when she became mayor of the newly-formed village of Limestone in 2006. Her husband, Mark, who had just passed away, spent the final years of his life helping to found the village.

He passed away on Nov. 7 of that year, the very day voters overwhelmingly approved its incorporation. Nelda served as Limestone's first mayor until 2009, when chemotherapy made the task insurmountable. She passed away Friday in her home, which proudly bears a Limestone address. She was 82.

Her wake and funeral service both will be held today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Village Grove. The wake starts at 10 a.m. until the noon funeral mass.

Deanna Carlson-Webb, her granddaughter, a Limestone resident and attorney who served for a time as village administrator, said both Mitsdarffer's family and others who helped found the village urged her to serve as mayor.

"She loved every minute of it," Carlson-Webb said. "She liked the people she was working with and the mission of what she was trying to do in Limestone."

Mitsdarffer moved to Kankakee County in 1964 and served as a registered nurse for 37 years. In that time, she was involved in numerous service and civic organizations in Limestone Township. She was married to Mark for more than 50 years.

Carlson-Webb said the couple were a perfect compliment to each other as Mark was an idealist and Nelda was a realist, and they often balanced each other out.

"They were best buds," Carlson-Webb said. "They had a great marriage. It was the kind you can look up to and hope you can have."

Despite ill health, Mitsdarffer took on some of the new village's earliest challenges.

Establishing an identity separate from Kankakee, ironing out a relationship with Limestone Township officials and operating without a property tax levy were all difficult. Village board meetings were long and frequent as the entire workings of a local government had to be created from scratch.

"We all worked out of our cars," said Sandy Girard, a founding trustee and Limestone's current mayor.

Today, the village has established offices in a donated building and many of the early issues have been sorted out. There are ordinances, services and a revenue stream of utility and motor fuel taxes is in place. But Girard proudly notes the village has refrained from levying a property tax, one of the goals the village's founders always hoped to keep.

"In a few short years we've done quite a bit, and Nelda was a part of all that," Girard said. "She was a wonderful lady."