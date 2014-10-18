The race for the 79th District

The 79th Illinois Representative District extends south from Peotone through parts of Manteno Township and Momence to St. Anne. The western side of the district includes Herscher, Gardner and Coal City. The district covers all of Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee.

The annual base salary for a state representative is $67,136. A Per Diem of $111 per day is paid when the Legislature is in session.

Here are the two candidates — opponents in the 2012 election — who want the job:

<a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/what-s-next-matters-most-to-nixon-in-state-rep/article_0b26afb9-ffb3-5d76-9a73-013ea2d5738f.html" target="_blank">Glenn Nixon</a>

<img class="horizontal" style="max-width: 600px;" src="http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/daily-journal.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/f/7f/f7f5cb9a-f210-5efb-bbe6-2a8ef876ba41/5441f95244efe.image.jpg?resize=300%2C260" alt="Glenn Nixon" width="300" />

<a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/cloonen-aims-to-keep-climbing-learning-curve/article_af2aab3e-eaee-515b-90d4-0fef4570d8c5.html" target="_blank">Rep. Kate Cloonen</a>

<img class="horizontal" style="max-width: 600px;" src="http://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/daily-journal.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/7/e2/7e27a432-d756-5ba3-a1a9-6b28fccf4366/5441f7f71ba4b.image.jpg?resize=300%2C221" alt="Kate Cloonen" width="300" />