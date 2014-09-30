Arrested for DUI, Watseka teen had nothing in his system

A 17-year-old juvenile involved in a fatal crash in July will not be charged with drunk driving after toxicology reports completed last week failed to show he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The crash near Crescent City cost David A. Senesac, 59, his life, and has left a 6-year-old boy with debilitating injuries.

The 17-year-old only will be charged with minor traffic offenses, including disobeying a stop sign and failure to yield, said Jim Devine, Iroquois County state's attorney.

"There was no evidence of alcohol or illegal substances in his system," Devine said. "The other charges are petty offenses. They are traffic tickets. There are no enhancements because of the accident."

Iroquois County Sheriff's police were unable to complete a field sobriety test at the scene because the juvenile was injured and transported to an area hospital. The crash occurred at the intersection of 1600E and 1900N roads in rural Crescent City. A blood draw was completed at the hospital, the results of which became known last Wednesday.

While police charged the juvenile with drunk driving, Devine said prosecutors "didn't want to file any charges until there was conclusive evidence from toxicology."

The results clear the 17-year-old of criminal charges, but his family still faces two civil lawsuits from Senesac's family for wrongful death. Tim Cavanagh, the attorney representing the juvenile's family, said "the case is going to move forward."

Landon Shaw, the 6-year-old boy, suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, including trauma to his head, which are may have lifelong consequences. The lawsuits are intended to provide for his care and of Senesac's widow, Terecia Senesac, of Watseka. Cavanaugh said medical bills are going to be "astronomical."

Tony Brasel, the attorney representing the juvenile and his family, did not return a call seeking comment. The civil lawsuits include the defendant's name, but The Daily Journal is withholding it because the 17-year-old is still a minor.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages.