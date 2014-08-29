Verdict expected in murder trial of Joliet woman

A verdict is expected to be handed down today by a Will County judge in the bench trial of a woman accused in a 2013 murder of two Joliet men.

Bethany McKee was charged in the January 2013 slayings of Terrance Rankins and Eric Glover, both 22. Two others are awaiting trial and the fourth, Alissa Massaro, has pleaded guilty to robbery and concealment of a homicidal death in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence.

McKee was arrested in Kankakee shortly after the bodies of the victims were discovered.

In final arguments earlier this month, defense attorney Charles Bretz argued his client may be guilty of other things, but there's no evidence linking McKee to the murders.

Assistant State's Attorney John Conner said McKee shared responsibility for the deaths, contending she had time to save the men.

Will County Judge Gerald Kinney heard the evidence.