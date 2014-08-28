Labor Day weekend party has right formula

It's hard to put your finger on just what makes the annual Herscher Labor Day celebration so successful.

It's been around for 94 years, with a proven formula of amateur and professional entertainers, a softball tournament, and a parade that will take nearly two hours to pass by your lawn chairs. But what makes a community of 1,600 swell with nearly 8,000 visitors each year, at this annual farewell to summer?

Dennis Mann — the president of the Herscher Chamber of Commerce that orchestrates the event — admits that he too doesn't exactly understand The Daily Journal reading area's most predictable success story.

"I've only lived here for seven years," he explained. "But my wife grew up in Limestone, so I got the message early: This is a giant homecoming. If you ever lived around here, you come home on Labor Day weekend."

That was the sentiment Helen Nethercutt, of Las Vegas, expressed when this former Buckingham resident announced she was planning to bring four one-of-kind antique cars, valued at nearly $40 million, to this year's parade.

"We try to have something for everyone," Mann said. "But it's more than our food or activities: It seems like everyone in town is either hosting a party, or attending one at a neighbor's or relative's house. It's a special attitude around town."

And it's a special schedule. The lawn chairs sometimes go out the night before, staking out the best vantage point for the parade, a collection of more than 120 tractors, fire trucks, horse units, antique cars, floats and walking units. The crowd then shifts to the high school, where the Herscher-style chicken is served. Then there are visits to be made to craft tents, an ice cream vendor, a talent show, a beer tent and at least a dozen other distractions.

"And we don't know what to expect this year, without the regatta in Kankakee," said Mann. "I know people who used to say they would like to come, but they wanted to see the racing. Now, I think we're going to see some extra people, but I have no idea how many."