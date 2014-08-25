Olivet alum Ovid Young dies at 74

Ovid Young, one of the world's most versatile musicians as well as a graduate and longtime instructor at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, died Sunday at his home in Bourbonnais. He was 74.

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Life Story Funeral Homes.

A pianist, organist, composer and conductor, Young performed in virtually every sizable city in the U.S., as well as scores of countries across the world including England, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan, Russia, India, Canada and Denmark.

His nearly 7,000 concert appearances during the past 30 years placed him in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators. He also appeared on television throughout America, Western Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia.

A 1962 graduate of then Olivet Nazarene College, Young most recently has served as the ONU artist-in-residence in the school's Arts & Sciences Department. From 1974-84, he served as the music director and conductor for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

His many compositions and arrangements are published by several American publishers. A composer of orchestral scores for several feature-length films, he is widely remembered as the pianist-arranger-conductor for the prominent operatic singing duo of Robert Hale and Dean Wilder in more than 3,000 performances on three continents and 15 albums of recorded music.

Young's orchestral appearances include the English Chamber Orchestra, the English Symphony Orchestra, the Seoul (Korea) Philharmonic, the Bohuslav Martinu (Czech Republic) Philharmonic, the Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Aarhus (Denmark) Symphony, the Florida Philharmonic and symphonies of Pittsburgh, Denver, Phoenix and Nashville, among many others.