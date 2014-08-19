Kankakee City Council approves pot facility agreement

By an 11-2 vote, the Kankakee City Council approved the annexation agreement and the industrial zoning to accommodate the proposed medical marijuana growing facility in south Kankakee along U.S. Route 45/52.

The Chicago-based company, Cresco Labs, requested a 5.5-acre plot be annexed into the city to develop a 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot growing facility.

Cresco's request was granted, but before anything can be done, the state's Department of Agriculture must first score all the submitted applications and whichever has the best numerical rating within this Illinois State Police district will be the lone growing facility approved.

There only will be 22 growing facilities authorized within Illinois.

City corporate counsel Chris Bohlen said Cresco will cover the costs to extend sewer service and utilities to the property that rest between Love's Travel Center and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department.

Bohlen said an impact fee document will be presented to the council at its Sept. 2 meeting for approval. These fees will be paid directly to the city if this site becomes the District 21 site.

Medical marijuana is said to help patients suffering from cancer, MS, epilepsy and other debilitating medical conditions. To purchase medical marijuana, a doctor's prescription will be needed.