How to help your kids with homework

What happens when homework is more confusing for the parent than the child? It's quite common, especially in the higher grades.

"A lot of things have changed since we went to school," said Kristi Haas, director of Sylvan Learning Center in Bourbonnnais. "They're going at a much faster pace, the way we present materials has changed, and they're expected to know more at an earlier age."

For those who can afford supplemental services such as Sylvan, there is homework help, tutoring, 24-hour online support and teaching materials matched to what local school districts are doing. For parents on a tight budget, the answer to a math problem might be as close as Google.

Sharon Brown, Momence Middle School principal and a former math teacher, said finding the answer to a math problem is easy as plugging the problem into Google's search engine.

"When I show it to students they say, 'Oh, my God. That was it?'" Brown said. "Just remember you're graded on how you got to the answer, not the answer itself."

Math is an area of special difficulty for many parents and is well-documented as a weak point in American education. But it also is one of the most critical subjects, which can lead to strong prospects in the modern job market.

Brown said the worst thing a parent can do is give the subject a bad rap or tell a child he or she was not good at it, either. That will only reinforce a child's negative attitude toward the subject.

A child's schedule can be hard to work around when it comes to getting extra help with the plethora of sports and other activities children are involved in.

Brown said it's important to communicate with teachers about availability before and after school and even at lunchtime. Email and electronic communication many teachers utilize also can stretch their availability to help.

Local schools also have information about tutoring centers available in each community.