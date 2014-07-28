Bears charity serves 1,200 low-income children at ONU

There was Devante George, 11, of Kankakee, getting his hair cut Saturday

And Na'zayhia Franklin, 3, of Kankakee, was getting a dental exam. Both were part of the team's back-to-school charity event at Olivet Nazarene University.

The 19th annual fair, sponsored by the Chicago Bears' charity organization, Bears Care, offered free resources such as health services, school supplies and hair cuts, to about 1,200 children from more than 300 low-income families from the area, said Mary Hines, Catholic Charities organizer for Kankakee County.

"Every child that comes will be completely ready for school," Hines said.

One in five Illinois children lives in poverty and that number has only been increasing, according to recently released Census data. In 2010, there were 600,000 kids living in poverty, but by 2011 that number jumped to 2011. In 2000, there were 500,000 kids living below the poverty line.