$15 million to fix our busted roads

The crumbling section of U.S. Route 45/52 in Bourbonnais soon could be only a memory. Ditto for the nearly four-mile stretch of Illinois Route 50 between Interstate 57 in Bradley and Grinnell Road in Kankakee.

Same for a nearly four-mile stretch of Route 50 between Manteno and Bourbonnais.

With the swipe of his pen, Gov. Pat Quinn signed $1.1 billion of road and bridge reconstruction projects into law and more than $15 million of those dollars are earmarked for busted Kankakee County roads.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said he hopes to have the 45/52 project to bidders soon and have the project awarded by late August. Whether that will allow for the work to be completed this year remains a question.

"It's iffy to get it done this year," he said. "We'll hope for the best. I know our crews are getting tired of patching it."

The construction project list includes projects in Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties and includes work on Illinois Route 17, Interstates 57 and 55, Routes 45/52 and 50.

Construction on many of these projects across the state already has begun.

Dave Tyson, engineer for Kankakee and Bourbonnais, did temper some of the enthusiasm. Tyson said with summer rapidly closing in on the end of July, it is unlikely many of these projects will get into the hands of contractors until October at the earliest.

That timeline means many projects likely won't see fresh asphalt until next spring at the earliest.

"This is definitely going to help. We have a lot of road in bad shape, but even with this there is a lot of work that still needs to be done," he said. "I don't mean to sound ungrateful, but this is a far cry from what we need."

<div>Route City/County Miles Improvements CostUS 52 - State St. Manhattan 9.04 Resurface 3.2milILL 102 - Water St. Wilmington 0.52 Resurface 210kILL 113 - River St. Kankakee Co. Line 4.93 Resurface, rumble strip 1.7milI-57 Iroquois 4.42 Resurface, bridge 13.6milI-57 Iroquois 3.54 Resurface 8.7milUS 6 Grundy 9.39 Resurface, cold milling 2.62milUS 24 - US 45 Iroquois 1.85 Resurface, cold milling 500kUS 45 - US 52 Kankakee 2.02 Resurface, cold milling 1.3milUS 45 - US 52 Kankakee 2.17 Resurface, cold milling 900kUS 45 - US 52 Kankakee 0.67 Resurface, cold milling 400kUS 45 - ILL 9 Iroquois-Ford 5.13 Resurface, cold milling 1.7milILL 1 Kankakee 3.91 Resurface, cold milling 1.2milILL 1 - ILL 17 Kankakee 7.41 Resurface, cold milling 2.4milILL 1 - ILL 17 Kankakee 4.64 Resurface, cold milling 1.6milILL 9 Ford 3.01 Resurface, cold milling 1.3milILL 17 Kankakee 6.66 Resurface, cold milling 1.85milILL 17 - US 45 - US 52 Kankakee 1.78 Resurface, cold milling 2.2milILL 23 Livingston 12.65 Resurface, cold milling 3.5milILL 47 - ILL 9 Ford 0.27 Resurface, cold milling 270kILL 50 Kankakee 3.81 Resurface, reprofile 2milILL 50 Kankakee 2.02 Resurface, cold milling 1.3milILL 116 Livingston 10.69 Resurface, cold milling 2.5mil</div>