A working vacation for Iroquois County official

It would have been useless to look for or call Iroquois County Supervisor of Assessments Bob Yergler at the office this week.

It's Iroquois County Fair week.

Those who know Yergler know he's on vacation.

It's a working vacation as he manages the food pavilion of his church -- St. Peter's Lutheran in nearby Crescent City.

The wage he and up to 500 volunteers earn is a fair wage -- money for the church, Lutheran school and nursing home and more.

He's been manager for five years but has worked the fair food concession "as long as I can remember."

St. Peter's has had the concession longer. "We've been here since the fair moved from Milford -- 54 years ago," he said.

The pavilion requires the work of the equivalent of 450-500 people or more, with at least 25 people for each meal shift -- 15 shifts for the entire week, starting at 6 a.m. with breakfasts, primarily for 4-H families.

Others work in the "certified kitchen" in St. Peter's basement, a couple miles away, preparing entrees to be brought to the the fairgrounds in hot boxes. Many pies and cakes are cooked at home,

Yergler's day starts at 8 a.m. and lasts "until everything is cleaned up and set up for the next day -- usually about 10:30 or 11:30" at night.

Preparation starts about two months in advance of the fair, with planning menus, arranging for food supplies then cleaning up the food service and serving area to be ready for opening day.

The pavilion prepares 200 to 250 dinner entrees per day -- roast beef, fried chicken, turkey, mostaccioli and others, but also offers burgers, hot dogs, fries, pie, ice cream, melon and more.

Yerger pegs the average gross at $30,000 to $40,000 per fair, depending on the weather, and the net at $16,000 to $17,000. The church keeps about two-thirds and shares the rest with Christ Lutheran School at Buckley, Prairie View Lutheran Home at Danforth and others.

Volunteer groups, such as Watseka High School football players, help out, and donations are made to their programs in return.