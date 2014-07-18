Streator Couple is La Salle County's Farm Family of the Year

<div id="blox-story-text" class="entry-content"> <div id="paging_container" class="container"> <div class="content">

Gary and Susan Schneider's farming methods earned them the La Salle County Soil & Water Conservation District Farm Family of the Year Award.

The Schneiders moved to their farm west of Streator in 1975, where they raised their three children. Since 1987, they have incorporated conservation methods into their farm practice.

Vicki Heath, resource conservationist at the district, said the Schneiders were awarded the honor not only because they are conservation minded, but also because they are socially active.

The Schneiders strip-till corn into soybean stubble and have a corn-on-corn rotation that is strip-tilled; they side dress nitrogen fertilizer in the spring; and have used conservation measures such as grassed waterways, windbreaks, structures, filter strips along stream banks, nutrient management and sloping lands to prevent erosion. In the 1990s, the Schneiders hosted a soils pit on their farm for a demonstration day.

"We started out no tilling in about 1987 or '88," Gary Schneider told The Times. "Then we bought a new planter and set the planter up to place the fertilizer. The no-till (process) was having problems during the wet, cold spring, so then we went to strip till."

Strip tilling is a method that utilizes narrow rows to inject fertilizer under where corn is planted, rather than spreading it on the entire field. Schneider strip tills in the fall, after he has brought in the harvest. Then in the spring, his first trip out in the field is with the planter.

"If you leave the residue on top of the ground, it protects from erosion, protects dirt from blowing rain and will infiltrate the ground quicker," Schneider said. "It's cheaper. You don't need as much equipment to farm this way and the yields seem to be every bit as good. When you quit tilling the ground, the earthworm population increases and they do all the work for you. Yield wise, it is every bit as good as conventional till. I don't think we lose anything. It is just a more cost-effective way of growing crops, burning less fuel, less wear and tear on equipment."

While he still applies dry fertilizer in the fall, Schneider has changed from applying nitrogen in the fall to applying it in the spring.

"(In the fall), the plant is not gonna use (nitrogen) for the next six, seven, eight months, the chances of nitrogen being lost in soil with heavy rains is high," he said. "What we do now is wait until spring — side dressing puts nitrogen out when (a) plant will use in next month or two. It is a more efficient use of nitrogen — putting it on closer to when (a) plant actually uses it."

Schneider said use of conservation methods is slowly growing.

"Farmers are reluctant to change," he said. "If what they're doing is working, they don't want to jeopardize it. Probably the biggest reason to change is for economic reasons. As margins shrink, people are looking for cheaper ways of doing things."

The Schneiders' social concern extends not only locally but also internationally. The couple are Farm Bureau members and were members of the county no-till club. Gary was formerly on the Soil and Water Conservation District board, Susan is an Eagle Township trustee and the couple are active in church activities.

They participate in the Ottawa-Barrington Growing Project with the Foods Resource Bank program. Since 2005, they have donated the income from five acres of crops per year to the cause.

"It's an organization that tries to help people in foreign countries become more sustainable in agriculture," Schneider said. "In Africa, they don't have research behind it to make crops grow. (The organization) put water systems in for villages that don't have pure drinking water."

