Fatal crash victim identified

The Vermilion County woman who died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a roll-over accident in Iroquois County has been identified as Sarah A. Heffelfinger-Taylor.

Heffelfinger-Taylor, 29, of Potomac, died shortly after being involved in the accident in Prairie Green Township, just northeast of Hoopeston.

The Champaign County coroner said the woman sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

She had been airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Iroquois County sheriff's police said Heffelfinger-Taylor was westbound on County Road 500N when her car left the road and struck a railroad embankment.