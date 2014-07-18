County plans to put us $1.5 million in debt

Keeping one-third of Kankakee County's sheriff's police force on the streets will dig the county $1.5 million deeper in debt — and the only solution offered up is a sales tax hike.

County officials have informally agreed to delay any layoffs until voters decide whether to bump up the rate to 7.25 percent from 6.25 percent. If the referendum is approved, the tax hike wouldn't apply to food, prescription drugs or titled purchases such as cars. But it could bring in an additional $7.7 million, according to board Chairman Mike Bossert.

That would avert the layoff of 20 sheriff's deputies and 20 correctional officers, prop up funding for public safety and finance a $113 million courthouse project. The most immediate concern would be preserving police patrols, Bossert said.

Meanwhile, Kankakee County Sheriff Tim Bukowski told county officials he could be upwards of $2.5 million short in revenues from bed rentals at the county jail this year, despite a promise from Cook County to house 100 new prisoners here.

"I don't think we'll see what we were hoping for," Bukowski said. Last year, renting jail beds to outside law enforcement agencies generated $10.6 million in revenues.

What exactly the impact of the lost revenue for bed rentals will be on the county's next budget is yet to be determined.

Additional expenses they will have to consider are a belated contract with the sheriff's police union and a possible health insurance rate increase of 16 percent, said James Stauffenberg, finance committee chairman.

"We're operating in a bit of unknown territory," Bossert said. "That's why we've engaged the public on the public safety sales tax."

Bukowski said bed rentals have declined for several reasons. For one, the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana decided to move those prisoners elsewhere. Arrests are also down statewide and other counties have learned how lucrative bed rentals can be, which has created competition.

The only good news the committee heard Thursday is that sales tax revenues are ahead of projections. Even so, the county's best estimates show sales tax revenues will end up either $1.3 million more or less than last year, which was $7.2 million.

"It all appears we'll be in the red, but the range is quite staggering. It's a unique situation I've never been in before," said Steve McCarty, the county's finance director. "We're going to dig the hole deeper even in a best-case scenario."