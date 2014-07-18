America in Bloom judges tour Ottawa

Community members gathered at the city's Community Garden at Garden's Gate Garden Center and Landscaping Thursday for a picnic in celebration of hard work and contributions for the America in Bloom contest.

This is the second entry for Ottawa in the America in Bloom national awards program and America in Bloom Judges Karin Rindal and Jim Sutton were present to enjoy the festivities.

Before the judges traveled to Ottawa, they visited Ottawa's competition in Arroyo Grande, Calif. After Ottawa, they travel to Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. and Holliston, Mass. Participants are evaluated in the following areas: overall impression, heritage preservation, environmental efforts, urban forestry, landscapes, floral displays and community involvement. The judges evaluate these criteria in the residential, commercial and municipal sectors.

The judges have never judged together and each year they get paired with new people.

Sutton, a display designer for Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa., has been judging cities for two years.

He said with each judge you get new ideas and a new set of eyes.

"They come and ask a lot of the same questions, but they see things differently," said Sutton.

He said it's more of a consultation than judging program but it's also a way to offer cities suggestions with things they see.

"There is a point system but the way we look at it is like, 'Wow, have you ever thought about doing it this way?' Or 'Wow, I really like the way this is,'" said Sutton.

He said he doesn't have a favorite city because each city has one thing about itself that caught his eye.

"Each place leaves a lasting impression. Each community has something special that makes them standout in my mind," he said.

After Sutton graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in horticulture, he's served on beautification committees and volunteered at a community arts center.

He judges regularly at the Philadelphia Flower show and numerous competitions at other gardens.

Sutton has judged at places all over the country while Rindal is in her first year of judging for America in Bloom.

"I saw a notice in a magazine about America in Bloom and here we are," she said.

She doesn't really know what to look for in each city when she comes, she said, because it's different in every city, which is what's interesting to her.

"Right now every city is my favorite since we're not even half way done yet," said Rindal.

After graduating from John Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies, Rindal discovered the New Jersey Master Gardener program in 2004.

She has won awards at the New Jersey Home and Garden Show for container design and for horticultural entries at the Newport, RI. Flower Show.

She volunteers at the U.S. Botanic Garden where she assists with a variety of educational events, which includes presenting a class on sustainable container gardening.

Awards for America in Bloom will be announced Saturday, Oct. 4, at AIB's National Symposium and Awards in Philadelphia.