St. Anne resident nails down new career

When Scott and Hyoson "Sonny" Albert decided to sell their St. Anne-based Station Street Pub in 2010, she didn't realize that her next career was right at her fingertips. Nor could she have imagined her new-found talent would gain international fame in a matter of months.

While Scott, 50, decided to enroll in a three-year school of violin making, Sonny, 52, chose the Mario Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Chicago. Focusing only on nails, she graduated and earned her state certification after four intensive months of training.

"I was number one in my class. I got 100s on all of my tests. The other students hated me," she said in the rapid-fire style that entertained the patrons during the couple's seven years in the restaurant business.

With experience as a business owner, she couldn't see herself as an employee in a shop. So, she opened her own business in the couple's renovated St. Anne home. Staying in touch with old restaurant customers and employing social media, she quickly built a client base that generates 40 to 50 manicures and pedicures each week.

She was introduced to "Nail Pro," the industry's international magazine as a student, and she stayed in touch, submitting photos of some of her best work.Three of those were published before the magazine sent a writer to do a feature on this creative entrepreneur.

"My mother [who still lives in South Korea] was artistic. She is great at sewing quilts that my father distributes," Sonny said. "I would not say that I am an artist, but I do enjoy this."

It shows in her work — whether it might involve Cubs or Sox logos, freehand artwork, or the faces of drama and comedy that she provided for the nails of Kankakee artist-in-resident Brandi Burgess during a photo session at The Daily Journal.

The Alberts have been married for 18 years. They met while he was stationed in Japan. They have since lived in England and Chicago. But there adjustment to to a quieter life in St. Anne has not been that difficult.

"We had a good time at the restaurant. I was the bartender and the karaoke queen," Sonny said. "Once, Norm McDonald [of Saturday Night Live fame] was there and I sat on his lap."

"And I am having a good time at this. I still get to talk to people and I enjoy that, and the work," she said. "Plus I can be around my cat or go down and do laundry."

Sonny is attracting clients who will drive an hour or more to take advantage of her talents. She also will go to the homes of clients with mobility issues. She often talks with wedding parties, but with only one person in the shop, she can't handle large groups.

Scott attributes her success to the fact that she is "very driven, very motivated." But she will say only that she is off to a good start. Most nail businesses need a larger market than a village of 1,250, and needs three to five years to get established. Her schedule is almost filled after less than three years.

"What would I like to do next? I would love to to Brittany Spears' nails or any of those big stars. But I am very happy where I am."