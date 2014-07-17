Old Pizza Hut site in Bradley sold for $895,000

While changes are anticipated at Northfield Square mall, one of its frontage properties has been sold and soon will become another strip mall.

The shuttered Pizza Hut location along Illinois Route 50 in Bradley was recently sold to an Oak Park developer for $895,000, according to public records.

The developer has plans to demolish the property on the 1.5-acre lot and construct a strip retail center there.

Bradley building officials said plans for new tenants have not yet been released. There also is no timeline as to when the property would be razed.

Pizza Hut had been at that location since the mall opened in 1990. Eventually, a new location opened in Bourbonnais.

The new developer, InSite, owns and operates more than 11 million square feet of industrial, retail and office space serving as home to an estimated 250 tenants.

Since it was founded in 1988, InSite has completed more than 400 projects in 35 states ranging as small as 3,000 square feet to as large as 2.6 million square feet.