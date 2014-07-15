Sheriff deputies and jail guards avoid layoffs — for now

The Kankakee County Board is planning to borrow its way out of having to lay off dozens of county sheriff's police and jail guards, holding off on $2.2 million in proposed budget cuts until November when residents will vote on a sales tax hike.

According to both the police union and the chairman of the county board, the 40 layoff notices that were to take effect Monday have been rescinded, for now.

"We're borrowing more money to get through the end of the year," said Mike Bossert, board chairman.

Both sides are hoping residents will vote to increase the county's sales tax rate to 7.25 percent, up from the state minimum 6.25 percent. If approved, the additional percentage point wouldn't apply to cars, food, prescription drugs and other items. Bossert said the estimated $7.7 million in new revenue would be earmarked for public safety, which can include construction of a new courthouse or upgrading the existing one.

"While we certainly understand that the community at large generally opposed any tax hikes, it seems inevitable that we will likely be laying off in the near future without it," the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 150 said in a statement released today.

"We are working with the Kakakee County Board to ensure that a specific percentage of the money allowed for with a sales tax increase would be allotted to prevent similar layoff threats in the future."

The news of the averted layoffs comes nearly two months after the layoff notices were first reported. About a third of deputies were slated to be released, though in that time, Sheriff Tim Bukowski said he'd been able to secure enough funding to reduce the overall number of layoffs to 15.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department did not return a call for comment.