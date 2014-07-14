Teens arrested in Watseka park fire

Watseka police have arrested two teens for allegedly setting fires that destroyed playground equipment at Donovan Park. An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were arrested by Watseka police for a pair of arson fires.

Joshua N. Musk, 18, of Watseka, was arrested for arson and criminal damage to property Thursday night. The 15-year-old boy also was charged with criminal damage to property, but his name was not released.

After his arrest, Musk was taken to the Iroquois County jail. The younger teen was released to a parent.

Watseka Police Chief Roger Lebeck said the exact damage has not been determined, but said estimates have neared $25,000.

"We interviewed some witnesses and they saw these people in the area. It was standard police work," Lebeck said.

One fire damaged playground equipment and the second fire damaged a storage garage at the park. The storage garage was originally a carriage house. The playground equipment was donated about 20 years ago by Watseka Junior Woman's Club.