Indian Oaks Journey Home celebrates 1 year anniversary

Walking into the house, a former funeral home on South Washington Avenue in Kankakee, one easily can forget they're standing inside the Journey Home. An extension of Indian Oaks in Manteno, the Journey Home is designed to help at-risk kids transition from living in a group home to living out on their own.

Group photos of residents line the halls, and colorful poster boards illustrate schedules, tips and responsibilities.

"It feels like a college dorm," said Mayor Nina Epstein after a tour of the facility Thursday, when the Journey Home celebrated its one-year anniversary. "It really is impressive. It's providing an environment for these young men to improve themselves. This is the sort of thing we should be doing for our community."

Life at the house isn't perfect — one young man has been kicked out, and tempers can flare from time to time. But two have graduated, and more than dozen other young men are looking to follow suit. Here are three of their stories.

<strong>Kyle, 19</strong>

"I am going to KCC to train to be a paramedic, and I want to run track," Kyle said. The former St. Louis resident graduated high school in May and has had help from staff and mentors to figure out his new plans.

Kyle's road to Journey Home started as a child.

"My parents didn't care about me, and they were abusive," he said. "I was in DCFS and went from foster home to foster home, none of them good."

"I wasn't really motivated when I got here, but I started to think that maybe I need to find something to get me straight," he said.

His mentor and therapist have helped him curtail the anger issues that had gotten him into trouble in the past, and manageable goals like staying fit, running track and choosing potential colleges have given Kyle a more positive outlook.

"A lot of the other guys that come in here don't have the right attitude to start," he said. "I was the same way." Now, Kyle feels encouraged to be a mentor of sorts to help newer residents right their path in a similar fashion.

<strong>Marquette, 20</strong>

Marquette's journey has been one filled with roadblocks. From treatment centers to hospitals to jail, Marquette's youth has been a time of rapid change — something he hasn't been fond of.

As a 7-year-old, Marquette was abused by his sister's father, who also abused his mother and brothers. When he was 13, he turned to abusing his 5-year-old sister. After that came to light, he was sent from facility to facility around the area.

"I went to jail because I was being physically aggressive to female nurses at the hospital," Marquette said. "One of them took my belt from me because I was trying to hang myself."

Thirty days in jail gave Marquette the time to determine he wanted another change — this time for good. After a few more stops, he came to Journey Home.

"I was nervous coming here, but I was ready for change," he said.

Since his arrival in September, Marquette has had classes to help him find a job. He also takes comfort in practicing his basketball shot at a hoop set up by the parking lot.

"I have had a rough road to get here and got frustrated a lot, but I have started going to my therapy sessions, and I am working on getting out of here," he said.

A huge grin came across Marquette's face when he pulled out a letter from Kankakee Community College informing him of his financial aid.

"I know that everyone makes mistakes," he said, "but here they tell us that we can restart our journey and plan it the right way."

<strong>Steven, 21</strong>

After setting off to start college as a pre-law student, Steven's world turned upside down when he was sent to a juvenile detention center in Kewanee for past criminal sexual abuse to his stepbrother and stepsister. After being locked up for eight months, he was ready to find a way to put his life back on track.

"Coming from Kewanee to here was a weight off of my shoulders," Steven said of Journey Home. "But since I had to be out by the time I was 21, we knew I needed to get help fast."

Aside from an early misstep going outside without permission on his first day, Steven was very cognizant of the the house rules, allowing him to gain bonus privileges.

"They have a ranking system here, and if you are a high enough rank, you have more abilities like determining your own sleep schedule," Steven said.

Now Steven is considered a successful graduate of the Journey Home — he lives on his own in an apartment in Kankakee and is working. He said that lessons at the Journey Home helped him develop social experience, money management skills and the motivation to work.