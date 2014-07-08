A memorable hour with Bowtie Bob

Some people you need meet only once to have them burned into your memory.

I spent little more than an hour on a February night in 2002 with "Bowtie Bob" Kraft, veteran barman at the Old Route 66 roadhouse and restaurant called The Riviera. Bob died physically on July 2, at age 90. He'll live in the memories of Riviera visitors for many years.

I stopped in to ask him about flooding of Mazon River, which usually ran a respectable distance from The Riviera, but sometimes rose into it. I remembered one earlier stop at the restaurant when a visit to the men's room introduced me to one of its elevated thrones, sitting up three brick steps — which I learned was an attempt to keep the Mazon's occasional flood waters from bubbling out as toilet water.

My colleagues here at The Daily Journal might think Robert L. Kraft sticks in my memory because I later got tagged with the nickname Bowtie Bob after I adopted his style as a protest to management's insistence on men wearing ties as professional attire — somewhat silly for the farm, county fair and rural specialist I have generally been.

Bob had the look of absent-minded retired English professor — glasses slightly askew, as if he had just awoke from a nap, solid blue bow tie, striped shirt with plaid trousers and a shaggy gray and white cardigan of horizontal stripes.

It wasn't his outfit, though, or even the whiskey that made the flooding problems of the Mazon take a seat at the far silent end of the bar.

It was Bob's gift of genial conversation that he carries on with as he tends to the bar customers, pushing closing time — relatively early weeknight 11 p.m. But then, Bob was 77 and on that mid-February night was two months from his 55th anniversary of polishing his act as as a barman.

He started in Chicago and after he and Peggy Leffew married in 1971, they bought The Riviera the next year and moved to live above it for the next 37 years.

Peggy, who preceded him in death last year, was the brains of the pair, Bob said. She had actually picked out the second bar he operated successfully in Chicago

"She knew what she was doing when we came here," he said. "She worked a lot of places in Chicago before we got married ... The Martinique, Lake Shore Drive.

"When we came out here — cornfield on one side, creek on the other, I said where the hell you gonna get customers. My wife said: 'They'll come.'"

She was right, of course. They had been coming for years along Route 66 — some famous, most not — since Jim Gigot created it by moving several buildings to the site — a dry goods store from South Wilmington, the office of the closed Mazonia mine and an abandoned church.

They lived upstairs from the bar and restaurant, kept it open six days per week and closed on Mondays, when they spent all day making 32 quarts of spaghetti meat sauce that slow cooked for eight hours. In '72 they charged $5.25 for a large plate of spaghetti. Add half a chicken for another $2.50. The ghost of Al Capone, a reputed Riviera visitor in earlier years, came at no charge.

Neither Capone nor any other famed frequenters, including a gaggle of Illinois governors, were there even in spirit that night, but Bob was in fine form.

"I used to wear long ties, but I'd be moppin' up the bar with 'em" he said. "Now some people call me Bowtie Bob. They used to call me Rapid Robert, but I got old."

Still, he was no slouch, keeping 8 or 10 customers oiled regularly along about 25 feet of bar, chuckling about as much as he talked, his grin devoid of both teeth and dentures that evening.

His head was seldom devoid of something entertaining to say; his conversation peppered with quips and quotes, sweet nostalgia and sharp contemporary opinion. "Dope's the problem now," he observed, "but they wouldn't have all the trouble with the gangs if they'd legalize it. But nobody wants to do that."

Bob was a rarity among tavernkeepers. When you bought him a drink, he charged you 50 cents for his shot of whiskey, not the two bucks you paid for yours.

I thought he was drinking ice tea in that shot glass until he treated me to a taste of his favored Old Thompson Premium, a seldom-seen American blend that didn't bite.

"My brother talked me into buying 20 shares and I used to get four dollars in dividends every three months. Then I started drinking it and got that up to five dollars." Got ruined when an Irish firm bought it out, he said.

He and Peggy had The Riviera on the market at that time, but he didn't really want to sell.

"People ask me why I don't retire. I say: If I retire, do you think my wife's going to let me drink six nights a week? ... Anyway, it's not work if you like it."

The Riviera had been on the Illinois Route 66 Hall of Fame since 1994 and was a frequent stop for tour groups and other nostalgic nomads of the Mother Road. But, the only interested purchasers wanted to buy on contract, Bob said. "We're both 77. We won't live long enough to collect."

They finally got it sold in 2009. The next year it burned to the ground, leaving only the historic old City of Kankakee trolley car sitting out behind to remind people earlier times. It's interesting, but not nearly so much as Bowtie Bob on a cold February night..