Veterans' Mobile Health Unit visits once a month

Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital now is making calls closer to home — via a 38-foot Veterans' Mobile Health Unit. The moving doctor's office stopped in Kankakee for a visit earlier this week and plans to continue the weekly stop into the foreseeable future.

"Our goal is to reach the more rural communities to provide VA health care," said Tyler Goodwine, the Veteran's Administration social worker who oversees the program.

The visits to Kankakee started nearly a year ago and have continued on the first Wednesday of every month. The typical patient is a walk-in. Thus far, nearly 200 veterans have utilized the service, which includes enrollments into VA health care, regular checkups and referrals for more intensive treatments.

The 38-foot mobile unit features two separate exam areas, a counseling room and on-the-spot enrollment.

"It's fast and friendly," Goodwine said

The Kankakee County Veterans' Assistance Commission requested the service on behalf of area veterans. Goodwine said in addition to expanding the reach of services, it also holds a special purpose in bringing health care closer to veterans with mobility issues and mental health concerns, as well as homeless vets.

The mobile unit comes to the Kankakee area on the first Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It parks in the lot at the Court Street viaduct over the Canadian National railroad tracks in Kankakee, near the intersection with Schuyler Avenue. The service is primarily for walk-ins, but appointments also can be arranged.

The mobile unit also has regular stops in Coal City, Morris and Pontiac and will be starting regular stops in either Crete or Monee soon, Goodwine said.

For more information or to request a stop, contact Goodwine at 708-275-8077.