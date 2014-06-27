Rollover crash stalls I-57

A rollover accident on Interstate 57 closed three lanes Thursday afternoon, but resulted in no deaths.

Manteno Fire Protection District Chief Scott O'Brien said three people were transported to area hospitals after the 1:20 p.m. crash. One of the vehicles involved had rolled over several times and came to a rest on its side.

The incident prompted the closure of three of the interstate's four lanes for about a half hour, O'Brien said. Illinois State Police are currently completing a crash investigation into the cause.