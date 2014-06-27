Heard it on the Street: Sammy's Pizza adds third location

Pizza will once again be the featured fare at 12 Heritage Plaza in Bourbonnais.

Sammy's Pizza, a two-restaurant business owned by Scott and Britany Manau, has purchased the Fieldhouse.

Once the longtime home of Aurelio's Pizza, the Heritage Plaza property will be returning to its roots of pizza dough, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

Sammy's is located in its longtime home at 690 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, and in downtown Momence.

"Brittany and I are excited to bring Sammy's to Bourbonnais," Manau said. "The Fieldhouse built a good base for us and we're looking forward to serving their existing customers and welcoming some new folks too."

The 164-seat, 3,600-square-foot bar and restaurant is located near the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and marks the latest addition to growing number of pizza establishments within the village.

The final day for the Fieldhouse will be Sunday. The newest Sammy's will open in early July. The Fieldhouse is owned by Keith Brack, Chris Curtis and Joe Nugent.

The three men said they simply did not have the time to run the Fieldhouse like they wanted.

"We are each leading other companies," Nugent said, "and running a restaurant takes up a good deal of time for the three of us. Keith, Chris and I are proud of the business we've built and we've had a lot of fun at the Fieldhouse, but we're also looking forward to the next chapter.

"The building is a perfect fit for Sammy's Pizza and we know it's going to be a success for them."

The Fieldhouse opened in May 2011. It replaced an Irish pub. Aurelio's Pizza had been located there from 1979 to 2006 when it opened its new location just north on U.S. Route 45/52.

<p style="text-align: center;">• • •

Pizza is not the only thing making positive strides locally. So are the number of people returning to the workforce.

According to the latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Kankakee County's year-over-year jobless numbers declined by 500 and unemployment percentage dropped from 10.1 percent from May 2013 to 8.8 percent this past May.

IDES reports there were 43,900 employed adults this past May compared to 43,400 from May 2013.

Kankakee County residents saw the third-highest percentage increase in jobs [1.2 percent growth] in the state, behind only Lake County/Kenosha, Wis., metro area [2 percent growth] and Springfield [1.4 percent growth].

Overall, jobless rates dropped in 99 of the state's 102 counties.

Of area counties, Ford has the lowest unemployment rate at 5.6 percent. Iroquois had a jobless mark of 6.4 percent; Livingston, 6.9 percent; Will, 7.4 percent; and Grundy, 7.6 percent. All six counties had lower jobless rates this May versus last May.

The state's rate was 7.2 percent. It was 8.8 percent in May 2013.

"Growing consumer confidence and its related discretionary spending is pushing this economy forward," IDES director Jay Rowell said. "We must not rest, however, until this improving economy touches every doorstep in our state."

Who's resting?