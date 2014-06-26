Kankakee police arrest homeless man for murder

Kankakee police have arrested a 24-year-old homeless man in connection with the death of another homeless man, whose body was discovered early Monday morning near the Bradley border along Brookmont Boulevard.

Castillo M. Martinez is being held at the county jail on first-degree murder charges. He is scheduled to appear in bond court today.

"Detectives are still following up leads and sifting through large amounts of evidence recovered at the scene and in the nearby area," police said in a news release issued this morning. "At this point in the investigation, it is still too early to rule out any further persons or a motive for the murder."

The county coroner said on Tuesday that preliminary results of the autopsy performed on Walter D. Baker, 46, show he sustained "blunt force trauma" to his head. His body was discovered behind a building at 125 E. Brookmont Blvd. just before 5:40 a.m. on Monday.

At the time, police said there were "signs of a struggle on the victim."

Baker's death marks the fourth homicide in Kankakee County this year, and the second in the city.