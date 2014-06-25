Mayor suspends liquor licenses for Whatever and Majestic

Citing two separate violent incidents, including the city's first murder in 2014, Mayor Nina Epstein this week suspended the liquor licenses of two downtown establishments, Whatever Bar and the Majestic Theatre.

Whatever Bar on South East Avenue was hit with a seven-day suspension following a May 19 shooting that left one man dead. The bar was also accused of serving two underage patrons.

Mike Zuccollo, Whatever's owner, can choose which days he shuts down his bar, but the city is making it shut down on July 25 and July 26 during the Merchant Street MusicFest, which is a boon for neighboring bars.

Zuccollo also agreed to a $1,000 fine.

The Majestic on North Schuyler Avenue is facing a three-day suspension for a May 18 fight that occurred outside the banquet hall.

Owners Brenda Zuccollo, who is married to Mike Zuccollo, and Toni Hassett, both of Bourbonnais, were also fined $500.

Both penalties were settled without a formal hearing. As a result, neither establishment can appeal the decisions.

Mike Zuccollo said patrons are ID'd at the door. The man accused of the shooting outside his bar was never inside, Zuccollo added.

Hassett said the Majestic hired two off-duty Kankakee police officers to provide security. But as the event ended back in May, a fight occurred in the parking lot and extra police were called in. No weapons were involved.

"We did everything we were supposed to do," Hassett said.

During the late night incident at Whatever, LeRoy McDaniel was shot multiple times and later died in the Presence St. Mary's Hospital emergency room.

"It is a strong message," said Epstein, who serves as the city's liquor commissioner. "The next offense, we go for the license.

"We will not tolerate this."