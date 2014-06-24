Teacher reflects on busyness of typical school day

During the past two weeks, there have been moments when I would forget what day of the week it was. My alarm clock has not been set lately. So this natural "night owl" has been sleeping in, and keeping up with time only based on the hour that ballgames and my favorite sitcoms come on TV. Welcome inside the mind of a teacher who now is on summer vacation.

My getting lost in time and relaxation, however, is in stark contrast to my life during the school year. Before the last day of school on June 6, my eyes stayed glued to a clock — all day and every day. The workday for teachers within Kankakee School District 111 begins at 8:20 a.m. and ends at 3:55 p.m. But as a fourth-year teacher, who is still learning the ropes, I often arrived at Kennedy Middle Grade School well before my mandated clock time.

There was always an unofficial race to our work room, where I had to make worksheet copies for my students. I often arrived early to review my lessons for that day, or to move the desks of students who couldn't work well while next to certain peers.

On some mornings, I had to get to Kennedy by 8 a.m. to attend staff meetings, where we gathered to discuss techniques to run the school as efficient as possible. Sometimes, I had to meet with my fellow sixth-grade teachers to share teaching strategies. As a parent involvement committee member, I had morning meetings where I helped plan extracurricular activities — all before any of our students set a foot inside the building at 8:30 a.m.

<strong>Sticking to the plan</strong>

If your mind isn't already spinning, just think about the fact that my work as a teacher actually started the night before. All year long, I had to map out what I wanted my students to do and learn, every second of the day. Here was a typical schedule:

8:50 a.m. — I picked my 28 students up from our school's gym and walked them up to our second floor classroom. I then had to make sure my students went to their lockers, were seated and starting morning work, so that I could take attendance and electronically submit the data by 9:15 a.m.

9:30 a.m. — I began lining up my students to leave for their music, art, physical education or band classes. Starting this year, I had to strategically plan how to disperse all of my students in different directions to get to those "specials" classes in a quiet manner. Although the half-hour was considered my "planning period," I also spent part of this time watching the clock to make sure the students were picked up on time.

10:05 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — I taught reading, social studies and language arts, which involved properly pacing the lessons to make sure each student learned and was assessed through various assignments. I also had to squeeze in a bathroom break for my students; and not let my lessons spill over into the kids' lunchtime.

12:45-1 p.m. — Even during this period — my students' recess time — I had to make some "big" decisions, according to my students. Would the fun take place in the classroom, gym or outside? It all depended on the weather.

1-3:30 p.m. — I taught math and science, and exchanged students from other classes, so all of the school's students could learn a specific academic skill through our district's "Walk to Learning" program. I also had to make time for a bathroom break, as well as give important classroom announcements, homework and school mail before dismissal.

<strong>When the unexpected happens</strong>

Nevertheless, one skill that all teachers must acquire throughout their careers is flexibility. Even the most perfect plan can be interrupted at times.

When students became injured at recess, I had to write injury reports or retrieve Band-Aids from my storage closet. I sometimes had to attend to a student who has lost a tooth; or had to prove that my students were ready for times of emergency, as we have occasional surprise drills. There were moments when I had to write a time-out pass or referral for a disruptive student. Lastly, students from other classes often visited my classroom to ask me for money or to sign a greeting card for a fellow teacher who was having a baby or had lost a loved one. Of course, this type of distraction I didn't mind.

As teachers, we are well-trained to be prepared for such busy work days. It is such as rewarding experience, learning how to balance so much. However, I am truly enjoying my efforts to juggle family fun time and kicking back in front of the TV. That's what summer break is all about.