School districts now eyeing sales tax hike

Kankakee County's schools are expected to ask for a sales tax hike this November, when voters will decide whether to raise the county's rate from 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent. The last time a school-related sales tax hike went to a referendum in 2008, voters rejected it.

State law allows school districts to request up to one percentage point in sales tax to pay for maintenance and construction.

The Kankakee County Board is considering its own tax hike referendum, which means county residents can be faced with a sales tax rate as high as 7.5 percent.

"Our board is solidly behind it," said Rich Decman, Herscher school district superintendent. The Kankakee school board approved it Monday, and many others have it on their agendas. School boards representing 51 percent of the county's students must approve the referendum before it goes for a vote in November.

It's hard to know just how much money it could generate, but using sales tax data gathered by the county, 1 percent of all sales in the county can be about $15 million annually. Vehicles, farm equipment and unprepared foods are not included for the school sales tax, which means the overall figure would be less. The money would be shared among school districts on a per-student basis and state law would restrict the money for school facilities. It could not be used for salaries or operating costs.

School districts had considered the ballot measure for years, but held off because the city of Kankakee as well as the county had benefited financially from the county's low sales tax rate.

"That was their concern. At this point we are not impacting them," said Scott Wakeley, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 superintendent. BBCHS is contemplating another addition to the North Street campus to move offices, modernize classrooms and upgrade its cafeteria.

"We have reunions with classes from the 1950s and they will walk into the cafeteria and say, 'This hasn't changed a bit,'" Wakeley said. "Each district has its own needs."

The Kankakee school district will have to spend millions to complete its list of projects as its 12 schools continue to age. Modernization is also a key concern.

"Every building was built in the early 1960s," said Barbara Wells, Kankakee's school board president. "They're outdated and we're trying to prepare kids for the 21st century."

The money generated by the increase also be used to abate property taxes or retire debt tied to school facilities — if a school board chooses to do so.

Decman said the Herscher school board hopes to use the funds for major maintenance activities such as replacing roofs and windows. But it would also divert part of the proceeds to help pay off bonds used to build the addition at Bonfield Grade School in 2006.

"They want to lower the property taxes," Decman said. "They are committed to reducing that in one way, shape or form."