Berkot's has become the small town grocery store

Ron Hartman could have no idea he was talking to the boss man.

Walking through the meat department inside Berkot's Super Foods grocery store in Aroma Park, he went straight to John Kotara.

"That front door. It squeaks terrible. Is there any way you could fix that?" Hartman asked. "It bothers me."

Kotara, who was at the store talking about his 32 years as the founder and owner of Berkot's, grabbed a can of WD-40.

In many ways, the brief exchange underscores what sets Berkot's apart from what others might perceive to be its competition, giant retailers such as Kroger and Jewel.

It's provincial, not backwoods, but comfortable.

"Bigger isn't better," Kotara said. "We fit the store to the community, not the other way around."

The 15-store grocery store chain is a mainstay in towns across six counties. An independent grocer, started in 1981, the company is considering two additional locations and in the past few years has opened stores in Momence, Watseka and, in May, opened the $2 million, 16,000-square-foot store in Aroma Park.

At a time when size equals success, Kotara and his 1,100 employees are bucking the trend.

The average Berkot's store is about 30,000 square feet, at least 50 percent smaller than the median size grocery store in the U.S.

With news that Sam's Club is opening five miles south of the Manteno location, one would think a traditional grocery store owner would be nervous.

"Sam's Club goes after a different customer," Kotara said. "If someone wants to buy a case of paper towels or pork and beans, then that's where they go. That doesn't scare us."

According to a study conducted by the National Grocers Association, independent Illinois supermarkets provide 34,500 jobs, $5.2 billion in annual sales and $1.1 billion in wages. By comparison, Indiana independents create 21,470 jobs and Wisconsin, 21,060.

Nationally, independent grocers generate $131 billion in annual sales while providing jobs for 944,200.

Derrick Cannon, Berkot's general manager and a 21-year employee who started as a bagger, said stores receive requests weekly from customers and grocers alike about locations for a new Berkot's. Kotara has signed two letters of intent with other locations. Whether those result in new stores is yet to be determined. Because of confidentiality agreements, he offered no other details.

"We look for opportunity. I call it 'calculated growth.' We look at lots of locations. We have people — communities and grocers — calling us all the time. We look at everything," Cannon said.

That's not to say that larger companies are never at risk. Dominick's chain recently ended decades of business. Eagle Country Markets, once common in Kankakee, have long since departed.

Kotara and his team feel the pressure.

"It's 1,100 people. It makes me nervous. I know I can't fail them, and this business is tougher than ever," he said. "It's a good feeling to put people to work. It's a better feeling keeping them working."

Ray and Carly Studer, of Peotone, made their way through the store on a recent rainy day.

"I don't know any of the Waltons [Wal-Mart owners] personally," Ray said. "Shopping at places like this is the right thing to do, for sure."

<div>John Kotara, founder/co-owner, Berkot's Super Foods. Luke, 37, his son, is vice president and co-owner. Born and raised on Chicago's southside. Both John and Luke are Mokena residents.From 1966-76, John worked at National Tea grocery store as productivity manager. From 1976-81, he worked in management for A & P.At age 29, John left the store and set out to create his independent store. His first store was located in Mokena.John's business philosophy is rather simple. "Whatever the customer wants, I'll try to get it to them. And our food will be fresh."So how long does he see himself working? That's simple, he said. "I'll be doing this till the day I die. What else would I do? I love this."</div>