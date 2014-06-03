Kankakee OKs 'very modest' budget

There is no margin for error.

A nearly $22.5-million annual budget, with a projected surplus of just $29,000, was approved by the Kankakee City Council on Monday by an 11-1 vote.

Because of changes in the rules by the Illinois Department of Revenue regarding sales-tax sharing agreements, the city administration sought $2.4 million in cuts to equal expected losses of tax revenue.

Mayor Nina Epstein said when the $2.4 million was added to a $654,000 increase in expenses because of negotiated union contracts and insurance costs, the city was actually facing a $3 million hole.

"This has not been easy and not without pain," Epstein said before the vote. "We cannot spend more than we have. This is a very modest budget."

The city instituted a monthly $10 "public safety tax" and brought back the vehicle sticker tax. Those two sources are expected to raise $1.2 million. The city then cut nearly $1.5 million through personnel cuts, consolidations and reductions of equipment and supplies.

As a result, the city will be at its lowest level of firefighters (49) in 10 years. The police force was trimmed by one and now stands at 69. Cuts also were made to the Code Enforcement Department, to non-officer police positions and the city's personnel department was eliminated.

The only council member not voting in favor of the budget was 1st Ward Alderman James "Bubba" Cox.

Cox once again questioned the sales-tax sharing agreement on Monday, saying the city was fortunate it didn't have to return the millions it collected through these deals.

The comment brought a response from city corporate counsel Chris Bohlen.

"The Illinois Supreme Court said the process was legal," Bohlen told Cox. "... Rules are changing because the Department of Revenue has said 'we are changing the rules.'"

Second Ward Alderman Jim Stokes, a Kankakee firefighter, abstained from the vote because he's a city employee. First Ward Alderman Glenn Davidson was absent.