Reddick gym moves closer to historic landmark status

Reddick High School's rare floating floor gymnasium is one step closer to historic landmark status.

The airplane hangar-like structure with a floor designed to reduce athletic injuries — now owned by the Reddick Fire Protection District — officially has been nominated for preservation.

During its monthly meeting on Monday, the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission will finalize the nomination, and a public hearing on the gym's status will be held in July.

Richard Curl, a graduate of the high school that closed in 1988, began his crusade to preserve the building in November, just months after Reddick Grade School and the gym closed their doors for good.

"I was told in 2004 there were only two like it in the country, and it could be the only one now," Curl told the commission when he began seeking historical qualification last year. "Its rarity itself should be enough to give it historic status."

After the public hearing, the commission will decide whether or not to make a recommendation to the Kankakee County Board that will make the final decision on the gym's historical status.

The board also plans to discuss how it can help Bonfield preserve the last remaining Kankakee & Seneca Railroad depot.

The depot was moved to a farm about a mile and a half from town in 1933 and recently was donated to the Bonfield Area Historical Society by the property's new owners. But the society doesn't have the funds to move the building back and rehab it.

So Tina Pitkins, the group's president, contacted the county commission, said Michelle Sadler, staff manager of the commission.

Sadler said the commission will discuss possible grant options for Bonfield on Monday.

"We are trying to help them out wherever we can," Sadler said.