Corn growers banking on waterways act

The Illinois Corn Growers Association celebrated last Thursday's passage of the federal Water Resources Development Act by the U.S. Senate, but noted that the key appropriations are yet to come for long-overdue improvement of river locks and dams serving Illinois shipping.

"This is another small step in a very long journey to update the locks and dams on the Mississippi, Illinois, and Ohio rivers," Corn Growers release said.

The new legislation contains a provision for the federal government to pay 85 percent instead of 50 of the estimated $1.3 billion completion cost for the Olmsted Lock and Dam on the Ohio River at the southern end of Illinois. That will free up more money from the user-funded Inland Waterways Trust Fund for use on be used on other projects.

In addition to Congressional appropriations, the Corn Growers and other supporters are pushing for Congress to increase the barge fuel fee of 6 cents per gallon by 50 percent to boost funding in the waterways trust fund.

The next two waterway improvements affecting Illinois shipping are the LaGrange Lock and Dam on the Illinois River eight miles downstream from Beardstown and Mississippi River Lock and Dam 25, just upstream of where the Illinois joins the Mississippi above St. Louis.

Under the new 85 percent federal funding for Olmsted Lock and Dam construction authorization in this bill, construction on LaGrange moves from beginning in 2070 to starting no later than 2030. Mississippi Lock and Dam 25 could advance from 2064 to 2030. With higher barge fuel fees, both could begin no later than 2020.

"We are eager to see Congress get behind some really significant change so that farmers and other manufacturers can continue exporting American goods and participating in a global marketplace," said Hudson.