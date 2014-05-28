Classes for BBCHS on Thursday?

Students at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have missed at least four full days of classes and whether they go back on Thursday depends on if the school can repair a gas leak located just 10 feet from the building.

Wednesday classes were cancelled and students were dismissed early on Tuesday, when the leak was first detected in the school parking lot.

Superintendent Scott Wakeley said there is no word on what caused the leak but said the semester is still scheduled to end next Tuesday.

Students have previously missed classes because of a fire in a laundry room and the harsh winter weather.