DCFS investigating Kankakee infant’s death

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the Sunday morning death of an infant from Kankakee.

Five-month-old Damyr Williams of the 700 block of North 5th Street in Kankakee was pronounced dead at 9 a.m. Sunday at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

DCFS is investigating the case for abuse, spokeswoman Veronica Resa told the Chicago Sun-Times Monday.

She said other children from the home have been placed with a relative in a DCFS-monitored safety plan. The agency has not had previous contact with the family, she said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.