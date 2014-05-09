'Healthy' grant money offered

A $350,000 grant is being offered to nonprofit organizations that promote healthy behaviors and relationships in Kankakee County. And residents will get to help choose the recipient.

Nonprofits in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties also are eligible to apply for the grant offered by the Humana Foundation that will allow residents to vote during the finalist stage of the award process.

Interested organizations can apply for the grant at humana.com/hcb starting today. The deadline to apply is June 30.