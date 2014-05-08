Aqua Illinois wants to raise rates: Water bills could jump $3.84 per month

Aqua Illinois Inc. is seeking a rate increase which would cost average residential customers an additional $3.84 on their monthly water bills. Company officials said they are filing a request with the Illinois Commerce Commission to increase the revenues they generate through water rates by nearly 10 percent.

The increase would take effect in 2016 and bump the average residential water bill from $49.67 to $53.51, according to company figures. The $3.84 increase is significantly lower than the $7.01 increase the ICC granted the company in 2011, but must still be approved by the commission. The hearing process will take about one year.

Craig Blanchette, Aqua's vice-president and operations manager, said the increase request is smaller than before because of the $46 million class-action settlement with Shell Oil over a 1988 pipeline spill in Limestone Township. The settlement provided Aqua with 400 new customers when water mains were extended to the area.

"It's absolutely a benefit to all our consumers," Blanchette said. Cost-savings the company built into its operations and maintenance activities also contributed, he said.

The last rate increase drew criticism from officials with both Kankakee County and the city of Kankakee who felt the company was asking for too much.

Requests to the ICC are made requesting a set increase in revenues upon which the company determines its rates. The company requested a 23.5 percent increase in its revenues in 2011, but the ICC only granted the company a 17 percent increase.

This time, Aqua is requesting a 9.9 percent increase, which translates to a $2.1 million bump in revenues for the company. It will bring the company's total annual revenues to $24 million. The company has plans to invest $36 million in its water distribution system over the next four years.

"We're obviously creating a lot of jobs with these projects," said Melisa Kahoun, Aqua's area manager.

Work already has started relocating water mains for the Interstate 57 interchange at 6000N Road in Bourbonnais. The company also will be installing a second water main northward along Illinois Route 45 as a back-up for service in Manteno. Work replacing aging water main and fire hydrants will continue as well.

Aqua also is embarking on a project to replace one-third of all of its residential water meters with modern, computerized ones. Transmitters equipped in each meter will largely eliminate the need for meter readers to go onto private property.

Kahoun said the new meters will reduce the number of estimates the company uses to determine bills with actual readings. And new information they provide will aid the company in resolving disputes over bills and water usage.

"The new meters will help with that," Kahoun said. "We will be able to pinpoint their usage."