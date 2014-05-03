Manteno: LaMore earns Long Island University's top honor

Maybe you weren't aware of the fact that this "neighborhood" reaches to the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge. But that's where you'll find today's subject, Josh LaMore.

Graduating from Manteno High School in 2004, you may have heard of him. He played with the band, Feature Presentation. They did pretty well, signing a minor record contract and touring for nearly six years.

"That was all I thought about in high school. I couldn't wait to get out and tour," he told me. "I wasn't much of a student. I wasn't very focused. But I did graduate a semester early, so I could go on tour."

He was a guitarist and songwriter for the moody, alternative rock band made up of Bourbonnais and Manteno teens. It was a memorable experience traveling the country and playing their own music, but the life got old.

"It wasn't loneliness. It was the superficiality of selling yourself every night," he said. "I didn't feel genuine any longer. We made a stop in San Diego, and I just stayed. I worked some odd jobs and then decided I was looking for an intellectual challenge. I decided I'd go to college but on the other coast."

LaMore — the son of Jim and Dawn LaMore, of Manteno — arrived in Brooklyn, enrolled at Long Island University, with a firm idea of what he wanted to do. Four years later he's graduating as an English major, a Philosophy minor and the class valedictorian.

So, how does five years on the road, writing and playing music translate into such a remarkable college experience?

"I don't know: I just became so incredibly focused on learning. I dedicated myself to my education, but I never really thought about the valedictorian possibility, until last semester when I was told that I was in the top five in GPA in my class."

But at LIU, grades are not the only measure of a valedictorian. A committee looks at extra-curricular activities and a student's involvement on campus. Josh had to write five additional essays and turned in an amazing resume to earn the right to give Monday's commencement address at the Barclay Center, the home of the NBA Brooklyn Nets.

During his time at LIU, Josh was active with national honor societies, speaking at conferences and holding various offices. He also took part in a program called Partners in the Park, where he completed a service project at Sequoia National Park, backpacking in the wilderness and discussing national park policies.

He worked for LIU's Liberty Partnership Program, where he helped design and teach a seven-week college prep program. He also worked at the Academic Reinforcement Center, where he tutored English-as-a-Second Language students.

Josh even got involved with some fundraising projects that required him to bring his guitar out again. He said he now expects to have the time to write some songs again. This time, he expects to write about some of his experiences in NYC. He expects to come back and work on his doctorate, but summer will bring another challenge.

"I was hired over the weekend to work for National Collegiate Honors Council's Partners in the Parks program, which is a partnership program with the National Parks," he said. "I will be working for Cedar Breaks Monument national park in Utah, a five-month internship program."

And when Josh returns to the Big Apple, he's eager to get on with the next stage of his disjointed life.

"My long-term goal and hope is that I will teach and inspire others — whether it be through writing, teaching or other means — to be persistent and pursue their passions," he said. "My time at LIU has taught me the importance of education, and I want to spend my life continually learning and experiencing new things."