Kankakee County: Landfill search, secrecy causing stir

Massive flooding during the glacial age shaped the underlying geology of Kankakee County some 19,000 years ago.

It's shaping the debate over landfills today and quite possibly the future of county government.

The Kankakee County Board got the first glimpse of its future last month when it discovered the county would fall $773,973 short on its bills. Layoffs of county employees, plans for larger cuts and pressure from the Illinois Attorney General's Office to update the existing courthouse have county officials scrambling for any new source of revenue — even unpopular ones.

"I've never seen anything like the shape we are in right now," said Mike LaGesse, a 24-year county board veteran who represents residential areas of Bradley. "Everything is on the table. Most of us feel like a landfill is a last resort, but you have to have revenue."

It was a decade ago when county officials and the city of Kankakee had dueling landfill proposals on the table. They spent years in court fighting over who had the authority to build one and reap the lucrative financial rewards they offered.

The county's landfill proposal would have generated an estimated $120 million for county government over 25 years — more than enough to provide for its future. But county officials ultimately voted it down because of the high volume of truck traffic it would generate and questions about whether it really was needed. The city proposal failed for environmental reasons.

Now, a decade later, county officials are trying to lure waste companies back.

A solid waste consultant has been paid $20,000 per month since June 2013 in attempts to attract a proposal and will only be paid half the money if he's unsuccessful. Kankakee County Board Chairman Mike Bossert largely has kept the consultant's progress a secret, even from the county board.

He's kept other details out of the public eye, as well, telling The Daily Journal the location will be "up to private industry to figure out."

<strong>Setting boundaries</strong>

The only location Bossert said won't be considered are areas along the Kankakee River or in Otto Township, where both the county's landfill and one proposed by the city of Kankakee failed a decade ago. The Illinois Supreme Court blocked the city's proposal in a ruling that prevented it from being built on a major regional aquifer, which supplies groundwater to several counties.

County officials have said finding a disposal site with thick layers of underground clay to protect groundwater resources will be a top priority if any new proposal is considered. That's because any solid waste facility harboring thousands of tons of garbage can contaminate groundwater if it leaks.

"You want the best clays. Water will flow through them much more slowly," said Richard Berg, Illinois State Geological Survey chief scientist, who authored Kankakee County's official geological study in 1987. "It's thicker in the northeast portion of Kankakee County."

But as county officials continue their effort to bring a solid waste facility to a yet-to-be-determined location, it's become apparent natural and political boundaries do not always match.

"If my constituents don't want it, I won't vote for it," said James Vickery, the county board member who represents northeastern portions of Kankakee County in Sumner and Momence townships, where clay is the thickest. "There are 28 of us, and we'd all do the same."

<strong>Battle lines</strong>

Speculation about where a new facility could be proposed has fueled a political frenzy.

Voters in 10 of Kankakee County's 17 townships overwhelmingly passed ordinances at their annual meetings on April 8 meant to prevent the siting of a solid waste facility within their borders. Two other townships, including Otto Township, already had similar ordinances in place.

Joe Fetcho, supervisor of Yellowhead Township, which includes Grant Park and the rural areas surrounding it, said an outpouring of public concern prompted passage of the ordinance there — regardless of whether a proposal is on the table or not.

The annual meeting in Sumner Township drew 75 participants, more than township officials ever could remember. Judy Yott, a rural Sumner Township resident who attended the meeting, told The Daily Journal concern about the loss of county services was less a concern for her than the landfill.

"I don't want to see anybody lose their job," Yott said. "But I don't want to see the landfill, either."

The landfill opposition group Protecting Our Water, Environment and River, which played a key role defeating the landfills proposed a decade ago, also has drawn much support. A meeting of the group in March drew about 50 participants from across Kankakee County to Paul's Place in Kankakee, the kind of participation any local organization would envy.

Strong feelings about the matter were apparent, even for those who live in areas where a landfill is less likely.

"It's crap to be spending $20,000 a month on consultants," said Kathy Harrison, who lives in the Oak Ridge subdivision in Manteno. "We don't want a dump. They need to be talking to us about what they want to do."