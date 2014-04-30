Lisa Marie calls in sick; cancels Watseka show

There'll be no music "royalty" in Watseka Friday.

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the King of Rock Elvis Presley and one-time wife of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, will not appear at the Watseka Theatre because of a health issue.

"Her tour was set to start [today] in Wisconsin. We were going to be the third of 23 stops. And I think a lot of them were sold out," said theater co-owner Chuck Gomez. "I know we were sold out, so we're very busy getting refunds back to people."

According to her management company, Lisa Marie will be unable to tour for the remainder of 2014.

"But they hope that she will be out in 2015, and they have promised us a date," Gomez said. "But, right now, this is pretty tough to take. We sold out, and these were $40 tickets."

This leaves the Dave and Vickie Gossett production — featuring the Chicago Tribute Anthology and the Dawson Review's presentation of Blood, Sweat and Tears music — as the next event on the theater calendar. It's set for 7 p.m., on May 10.

To get more details on refunds or other shows coming to the historic theater, visit watsekatheatre.com.