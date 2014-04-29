Bradley passes $22M budget; increase to go to retiree healthcare

The village of Bradley's budget for the upcoming year increased by 22 percent or about $4 million more than last year.

Half of that increase is going toward a retiree healthcare fund that has been in the red by $9 million.

Until 2001, retired village employees who worked for more than 20 years received the same health benefits as current employees. The village is funding retiree healthcare with rainy day reserve money.

"We didn't want to keep kicking the can down the road," said village treasurer Mark Pries.

Another $1 million will go toward improving the village administration building, Pries said.

While there were no increases to staff, administration salaries, police, fire and public works budgets will increase by about 7 percent, or just less than $1 million.

This year's $21.98 million budget kicks in May 1 and is more than last year's $17.9 million.