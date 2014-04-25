Kankakee man released following SWAT team incident

A west Kankakee man who allegedly held police at bay for at least three hours late Tuesday night has been released from the county jail.

Robin Passwater, a Kankakee police commander, said detectives are still interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. He said police still hope charges will be brought against the suspect.

Police say the incident started as an argument between neighbors.

The SWAT team was called to the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue on the city's east side at 10:22 p.m. in response to reports of gunshots. When police arrived, they spoke to a resident who said a man in the upstairs apartment displayed and fired a gun while threatening her and her child.

They were not injured.

Police repeatedly tried to talk to the man but say he was uncooperative. The suspect is not being named because he was released and charges, for now, have been dropped.

After nearly three hours of failed negotiations, police obtained a search warrant and entered the home. He was arrested without incident. He was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. A search of the property failed to produce the gun.

"We're still working this case," Passwater said.

Police can only hold suspects for 48 hours without formal charges being brought against him.